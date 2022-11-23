PF IS SABOTAGING CDF AND MAKING COMMUNITIES SUFFER TO FIGHT HH

Just as they made most of average persons to be beggers, PF have stopped at nothing but to make sure they frustrated the New Dawn government efforts in empowerment to the communities.

The Ministry of Finance has so far disbursed 75% (about K19 million) of CDF across the country to all constituencies but thos money is lying in banks in most PF controlled constituencies and councils. The PF leadership are having constant meetings with their MPs councillors and WDCs to make sure they don’t apply or implement the CDF. On the contrary, it’s not HH who is suffering but the communities they manage.

Few weeks ago when Hon Dr Chitalu Chilufya was removed as PF member of the Central Committee, he revealed that he doesn’t care of being removed from the NCC but he is against and doesn’t want to take part in the PF games to sabotage CDF in a bid to fight good plans of President Hakainde Hichilema. He stated that people are suffering, CDF is thr best equaliser but blocking them from it is more evil than losing power.

Today Hon Binwell Mpundu has revealed how his council is sabotaging the CDF program. He has since promised to wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema a list with names of his PF councillors who don’t want to utilise CDF. Few weeks ago it was Bowman Lusambo aligning himself with Councillors in Kabushi not to apply for CDF.

There is nothing happening where Hon Kampyongo, Hon Chitotela, Hon Kafwaya, Hon Mundubile, Hon Kampamba Mulenga, etc are in terms of CDF. If you check all PF MPs, only Sunday Chanda is utilising CDF money.

The Minister of Local government Hon Garry Nkombo, Minister of Finance Hon Musokotwane and others should work up and do spot checks otherwise PF will destroy the CDF program.

UPND need to work up from sleeping otherwise PF has hungry dogs.

PEÑTAGON ZAMBIA MEDIA TEAM