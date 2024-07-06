PF Is Safe In My Hands – Edgar Lungu

PF IS SAFE IN MY HANDS – ECL

By Best Jere

Former President Edgar Lungu says he is in a healthy relationship with Patriotic Front-PF faction president, Miles Sampa, and is looking for a way of putting away the bad patch being experienced in the party.

In a comment that suggests that he is taking over the party again, Mr. Lungu says the party entrusted to him by former late President Michael Sata is in his hands, and at the right time, he will leave it in the hands of those who will embrace everyone.

And Mr. Lungu says the expulsion of nine Patriotic Front Members of parliament by Second deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo, is the highest level of political brutality.

He observes that the actions are a clear indication of the alleged UPND government’s coordinated campaign to undermine and erode the principles of separation of power in the three arms of government.

But Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has refuted assertions made by Mr. Lungu.