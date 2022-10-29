PF IS STILL ALIVE AND GROWING STRONGER BECAUSE IT WAS FOUNDED BY A VISIONARY MAN- Given Lubinda

PF IS STILL ALIVE AND GROWING STRONGER BECAUSE IT WAS FOUNDED BY A VISIONARY MAN

“The party of visionary Michael Chilufya Sata is still alive. It is still alive because the seed was planted by a visionary man.

“The success of a person is measured by what happened after his own life and indeed to see that the Patriotic Front is growing from strength to strength is an indication of the success of the founding father of the Patriotic Front.”

“We pray to God in heaven and we thank Him for giving us Michael Chilufya Sata.”

-Given Lubinda-