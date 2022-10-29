PF IS STILL ALIVE AND GROWING STRONGER BECAUSE IT WAS FOUNDED BY A VISIONARY MAN- Given Lubinda

PF IS STILL ALIVE AND GROWING STRONGER BECAUSE IT WAS FOUNDED BY A VISIONARY MAN
“The party of visionary Michael Chilufya Sata is still alive. It is still alive because the seed was planted by a visionary man.
“The success of a person is measured by what happened after his own life and indeed to see that the Patriotic Front is growing from strength to strength is an indication of the success of the founding father of the Patriotic Front.”
“We pray to God in heaven and we thank Him for giving us Michael Chilufya Sata.”
-Given Lubinda-
Given ,Truth be told…if Micheal was to wake up today some of you would scamper for the prophecy he gave. He kept you away as a betrayer and all of you led to the disgraceful defeat to UPND because you selfishly abandoned his teachings of listening to the people…even just attempting to stand on PF presidence, Given you know you can win, hence you can’t even try.
Sata would never have allowed the rampant ravage looting crockery etc that you people did to the country. Sata had pride dignity not corrupt stealing even from the poorest people in the country.
Given lubinda your political career ends at the panga General conference you guys will hold it will be who has the most brutal savages and who is more violent takes the day.
So Mr lubinda remember they even left you to see chiti mukulu maybe the new president was anointed there.So ba zayelo escort them.lol
Take it from me. PF also died the day Sata passed on. Even his former VP Hon Guy Scott is nowhere near thieving PF.