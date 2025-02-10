PF IS USELESS, THEY DID NOT EVEN ADOPT CANDIDATE IN PETAUKE, SAYS MSANZALA PF MP





PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Msanzala Member of Parliament Elias Daka says he did not commit any offence against his party by supporting the ruling UPND candidate Severian Lungu in Thursday’s Petauke Central parliamentary by-election.





“PF never adopted any candidate. If the party which supported me adopted a candidate and then I ignored and supported the other I would be guilty,” he said.





“But as things stand, I can walk proudly.”