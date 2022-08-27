PF KABUSHI “NATO” COMMANDER RESIGNS

“I fear to be arrested because of our party’s evil plans”

PF’s Kabushi notorious NATO Commander Reuben Mwila commonly known as Kapili-Pili has with immediate effect resigned from the opposition party and opted to remain none-partisan.

Speaking in Kabushi yesterday, Mr Mwila 32, said he decided to resign from the former Ruling Party because of the evil schemes against government which Hon Bowman Lusambo, Joe Malanji and Team are planning against the government following the rejection of their nominations on Thursday by ECZ.

Mr Mwila said that on Thursday night, he attended a PF meeting in Kitwe where it was resolved that if the party fails to bribe the Constitution Court to support PF’s bid to have Bowman Lusambo and Malanji stand, they will have no option but to bribe two opposition candidates with K250,000 each; one from Kabushi and the other from Kwacha and ask them to withdraw their nominations so that the two by-elections will have fresh nominations which will allow PF to look for new candidates. “PF wants to win the two by-elections at all costs. I fear they can be some arrests which wont spare me. I have therfore resigned from PF and wont join any political party”, said Mr Mwila.