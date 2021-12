PF LAWYER GERMANO KAULUNGOMBE QUITS.

Patriotic Front Lawyer Germano Kaulungombe has resigned from the party.

Kaulungombe was recently jailed for two years over the Napsa Baobab Land.

He is on Bail pending appeal. In Zambia under the current judiciary only poor people serve jail terms as the rich get Bail pending appeals which almost the same as release. See Mr. Kaulungombe’s letter to his former Party.