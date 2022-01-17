PF LEADERS ARE BEING CRY BABIES – ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU

Controversial Catholic Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has said the Church cannot speak on behalf of PF members because they have a voice of their own.

He has also accused the PF leaders of being cry babies.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s National Matters with Costa last night, Archbishop Mpundu said PF were in government recently and must speak for themselves.

“The Church will speak when there is silence. There is no silence, people are free to speak,” he said and called on opposition, media and civil society organizations to provide checks and balances to the UPND government.

His response came following a concern posed that some sections of the public is demanding that the Church speaks on accusations of persecution of PF leaders, the poor state of the economy and rising cost of living.

“The Church will not speak for the PF leadership. They were in Government recently, let them speak for themselves, let them organize demonstrations, but let them speak. The Church will speak for the voiceless, the PF leaders are not voiceless,” he said, adding that the former leaders were cry babies and mourning about issues which they should be engaging the government on.

Archbishop Mpundu also said there was no witch-hunt against PF officials as alleged.

“Witch-hunt? If there is a witch in the village, there has to be a hunt. If one committed wrongs, they have to be followed. There is no targeting. You can’t follow everyone,” Archbishop Mpundu said.- ZR