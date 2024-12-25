PF LEADERS SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH PF PRISONERS AT MUKOBEKO MAXIMUM PRISON IN KABWE



….. MCC Billy Sichamba, the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Province Chairman, MCC Chanda Kabwe and Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, MP for Luapula Constituency spend Christmas with incarcerated PF leaders





Kabwe…. Wednesday December 25, 2024



Patriotic Front leaders have spent this Christmas with incarcerated PF leaders at Kabwe’s Mukobeko Correctional Facility.





Those incarcerated prisoners, Hon Nickson Chilangwa, Hon Ronald Chitotela, former Kawambwa Council Chairperson Kalumba Chifumbe, Chabu Chitotela, Kunda Chitotela and Davy Kaniki spent Christmas day with their PF colleagues.





The leaders that spent Christmas day included PF Member of the Central Committee Billy Sichamba, who is also PF Provincial Chairperson for Central Province, former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and other PF officials.





Hon Chanda Katotobwe said they can’t celebrate this festive season while their colleagues are incarcerated..