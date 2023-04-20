PF LEADERSHIP PROPOSING VIOLENCE IN PUBLIC; A POSSIBLE RETURN TO PF DAYS OF SPILLING BLOOD AND KILLINGS!!



AFTER jogging together, former President Edgar Lungu held hands with Patriotic Front National Mobilisation Chairperson, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and former MDC President who is also a self-proclaimed PF strongman, Chishimba Kambwili; in a purely stage managed, “United We Stand;” a Kangaroo solidarity.



Evidently, the entire PF leadership is politically dead wood!

The ideology has been lost because of the huge appetite for corruption, theft of public funds, violence and hate speech by the PF Leadership!

And true to PF’s political DNA, former PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila is recently on record of proposing violence at a public gathering, possibly suggesting a return to PF days of blood and killings.



The people of Zambia know that ECL, GBM and CK have nothing new to offer following their display of kangaroo solidarity.

It’s impossible for dead and dry wood to stand upright, grow roots and shoot green leaves!



The Kangaroo solidarity was nothing but a display of arrogance and pride which ECL, GBM and CK are best known for.

Napita, Kalombo!

Mwango Wamapembwe