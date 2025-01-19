PF LED FACTION OF EDGAR LUNGU CAMPAIGN TEAM IGNORED IN PETAUKE CONSTITUENCY



January 18 ,2025



The Patriotic Front (PF) faction aligned with former President Edgar Lungu has faced a humiliating setback in Petauke Constituency





Led by Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile, the team’s efforts to rally support for their candidate were met with indifference from the electorate.





Residents reportedly avoided engaging with the PF campaigners, instead focusing their support on Severian Lungu, the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate.





Eyewitnesses described the PF team as stranded and visibly disheartened after hours of attempting to engage with voters without success.





This incident highlights the growing influence of the UPND in the constituency, as well as the PF’s declining grassroots support and internal divisions.





With the Parliamentary by-election slated for next month, the PF faces an uphill battle to recover and reconnect with the electorate in Petauke.



©️UPND MEDIA TEAM