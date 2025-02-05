PF LUANGWA COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON LAWRENCE SHAWA VOWS TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY.



Luangwa Council Chairperson Lawrence Shawa has reaffirmed his commitment to working with the government of the day, emphasizing that his role is to serve all residents, not just those affiliated with his party.





Speaking during the handover of women’s empowerment equipments by Chairman for Special Duties Mr William Banda, accompanied by the Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Mr Anderson Banda, Mr Shawa expressed appreciation for the New Dawn Government’s efforts in uplifting women.





“I am not a PF Council Chairperson alone, but a Chairperson for all the people of Luangwa. My duty is to work with the government to bring development” Shawa stated, dismissing any attempts to politicize his stance.





And UPND National Management Committee Chairperson in charge of Special duties stated that we all have a responsibility to work for the people regardless of the political parties we come from.



