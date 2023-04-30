PF LUNDAZI MP BRENDA NYIRENDA EMBARKS ON RENOVATING TEACHERS HOUSES.



Lundanzi 1 Patriotic Front member of Parliament Hon. Brenda Nyirenda has embarked on renovating teachers house in her constituency.

Hon. Nyirenda has stated that, one of the reasons why teachers keep on moving from rural areas, is due to lack of proper accommodation, hence the need to have their houses renovated.



“We have embarked on renovations of our teachers houses, so that teachers can stay at one station,” she said.



Hon. Brenda Nyirenda has also pledged that Lundazi district will never be the same again, stating that, as a former teacher, she will make sure that the education sector in Lundazi gets the right attention it deserves.



And so far, Teachers house at Malawila have been renovated using CDF.



Hon. Nyirenda has also thanked the efforts being made by the earlier Councillor and the CDF team.

Below are the pictures;

BEFORE and AFTER.