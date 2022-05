Information reaching us indicates the following Lusaka MAGISTRATES and judges have transfered to various parts of country with immediate effect.

This is on allegations that some of them ajudicated on the cases which allegedly was not in favour of the current administration.

Below are the names…….

1.Chitabo

2.Sato

3.Malupenga

4.Bwalya

5.Chiwaula

6.Mwansa-Sitatachi

7.Makalicha

8.E. N. Chanda

9.Chabala

10.Kaoma

11.Walusiku S