PF made Zambia rank number 6 on world’s poorest country – Musokotwane
FINANCE and National Planning minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has reminded Zambians not to forget that the recent World Bank report depicting Zambia as sixth world’s poorest country was within the period 2015 to 2022 which he said was influenced by the PF.
Musokotwane was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who needed the minister to clarify on the current poverty levels in Zambia.
Recently, the World Bank released a report showing the country was the sixth poorest country in the world.
Musokotwane said the report was depicting the poverty levels which were influenced by the PF when they were still in power.
“Now 2015 to 2022 you can see that most of this period was under the PF government. The poverty that we are referring to is the poverty that was manufactured by the PF government,” said Musokotwane.
“This is why when we reopen the mines and industries come to life, I’m absolutely positive that the next report we are going to see, will see an improvement.”
He added that Zambians must remember positive outlooks such as the Bank of Zambia reserves increasing and the debt repayments that government has been negotiating will also contribute to the outcome of the next report.
Musokotwane further encouraged Zambians to work hard so that the country’s economy can grow.
“There is no government that is going to make life comfortable, unless the citizens themselves are able to put something on the table, hardwork, hardwork. This is where the actions of the government become relevant because where a mine was closed it meant an individual had no income,” he stated.
“We are doing everything possible to make things right but it will take time.”…
Yes,Lungu and his bunch of thieving thugs denigrated us from a lower middle income country to the basket case we are now made to bear.It is very heart -rending to see that in this country,we have dullards who wish to bring back the lawless,murderous and ignorant PF into power.
Remember how they used to sleep,burn and hide piles upon piles of cash,procuring and supplying air,overpricing contracts and having parties after parties after beating,shooting ,jailing and intimidating any dissenting voices
Please,anything but never PF again!PLEASE!!
Lol…. Like always these idiots shifting the blame to PF. And now they’re attacking their own Chiefs. What a shame.
Unless the one reasoning is idiotic. At the time of ranking 2015-2022 UPND was only 10 months in Governmen!
I thought the period is specific: 2015 to 2022? Really is there anything to argue, even if one has half a brain? The blame is shared: PF 7years and UPND 2 years. Numbers don’t lie.
Ka Simpo Fimo Fimo
The numbers are 7 years of PF failure which spilled into 10 months of UPND beginnings