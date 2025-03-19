PF made Zambia rank number 6 on world’s poorest country – Musokotwane



FINANCE and National Planning minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has reminded Zambians not to forget that the recent World Bank report depicting Zambia as sixth world’s poorest country was within the period 2015 to 2022 which he said was influenced by the PF.





Musokotwane was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who needed the minister to clarify on the current poverty levels in Zambia.





Recently, the World Bank released a report showing the country was the sixth poorest country in the world.



Musokotwane said the report was depicting the poverty levels which were influenced by the PF when they were still in power.



“Now 2015 to 2022 you can see that most of this period was under the PF government. The poverty that we are referring to is the poverty that was manufactured by the PF government,” said Musokotwane.





“This is why when we reopen the mines and industries come to life, I’m absolutely positive that the next report we are going to see, will see an improvement.”





He added that Zambians must remember positive outlooks such as the Bank of Zambia reserves increasing and the debt repayments that government has been negotiating will also contribute to the outcome of the next report.





Musokotwane further encouraged Zambians to work hard so that the country’s economy can grow.



“There is no government that is going to make life comfortable, unless the citizens themselves are able to put something on the table, hardwork, hardwork. This is where the actions of the government become relevant because where a mine was closed it meant an individual had no income,” he stated.





“We are doing everything possible to make things right but it will take time.”…