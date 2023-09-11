PF Matero MP Miles Sampa Brands PF Appointments As Illegal

PF MATERO MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT Miles Sampa brands pf appointments as illegal

The former ruling party this morning made appointments which were announced at their party secretariat this morning by Given Lubinda, were they appointed former Kabushi member of Parliament Bowman Chilosha Lusambo as mobilisation Chairperson, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba as Publicity Secretary and Raphael Nakachinda as their new Secretary General.

But pf Presidential aspirant Miles Sampa has called their appointments as illegal, stating that only the President who will be picked at their long awaited convention will be eligible to make such appointments.

The MATERO lawmaker wrote on his Facebook page…

Only the President that will be elected at the coming general conference (& it’s coming): will have the power to appoint the party SG. Any action out that constitution requirement; is Igo igo (illegal).

