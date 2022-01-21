PF MAY NEVER BOUNCE BACK TO POWER – WARNS DAVIS MWILA.

Outgoing Opposition Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has warned that from the look of things, PF may not bounce back to power. Speaking in Lusaka this morning following heavy defeat that the former ruling party has suffered in Luapula, Mr Mwila advised all PF senior leaders to quit and allow the party to be run by young ones if any hope was to be regained. “I call upon Hon Lubinda, Kambwili, Mundubile, Jean Kapata, Nkandu Luo and other senior party members to quit and allow young ones to control the party. If this fails to happen, we will continue losing and we are also losing Kabwata if we are not careful”.

PF lost all the ward by elections by a wide margin yesterday in all their strongholds!

Below are the results!

LIANGATI WARD BY- ELECTION RESULTS

4 OUT 4 POLLING STATIONS

1. Liangati poling station

UPND- 365

PF -90

2. Suunda polling station

UPND- 287

PF- 33

3 Lituna poling station

UPND- 158

PF- 19

Namatombo polling station

UPND- 275

PF -30

TOTAL RESULTS

*UPND- 1,085*

*PF- 172*

UPND SCOOPS SOKONTWE WARD OF MILENGE DISTRICT IN LUAPULA PROVINCE BY-ELECTION

3 out 3 Polling Stations

1. Mashika polling station

UPND- 313

SP- 184

independence 2

2. Sokontwe polling station

SP- 176

UPND- 121

PF- 73

3. Riverside polling station

UPND- 199

SP- 146

PF- 7

Independent- 7

TOTAL RESULTS =

UPND- 633

SP- 506

PF- 106