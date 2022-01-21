PF MAY NEVER BOUNCE BACK TO POWER – WARNS DAVIS MWILA.
Outgoing Opposition Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has warned that from the look of things, PF may not bounce back to power. Speaking in Lusaka this morning following heavy defeat that the former ruling party has suffered in Luapula, Mr Mwila advised all PF senior leaders to quit and allow the party to be run by young ones if any hope was to be regained. “I call upon Hon Lubinda, Kambwili, Mundubile, Jean Kapata, Nkandu Luo and other senior party members to quit and allow young ones to control the party. If this fails to happen, we will continue losing and we are also losing Kabwata if we are not careful”.
PF lost all the ward by elections by a wide margin yesterday in all their strongholds!
Below are the results!
LIANGATI WARD BY- ELECTION RESULTS
4 OUT 4 POLLING STATIONS
1. Liangati poling station
UPND- 365
PF -90
2. Suunda polling station
UPND- 287
PF- 33
3 Lituna poling station
UPND- 158
PF- 19
Namatombo polling station
UPND- 275
PF -30
TOTAL RESULTS
*UPND- 1,085*
*PF- 172*
UPND SCOOPS SOKONTWE WARD OF MILENGE DISTRICT IN LUAPULA PROVINCE BY-ELECTION
3 out 3 Polling Stations
1. Mashika polling station
UPND- 313
SP- 184
independence 2
2. Sokontwe polling station
SP- 176
UPND- 121
PF- 73
3. Riverside polling station
UPND- 199
SP- 146
PF- 7
Independent- 7
TOTAL RESULTS =
UPND- 633
SP- 506
PF- 106
Very good, well done. That is very wise of you. That is right thing to do not to be pretending that all is well, We will come back. Go well sir and RIP
Bauze Bosses, those so called “senior” PF members don’t realise how much suffering PF inflicted on ordinary people. Muchizungu, ati “they alienated the masses”. PF after MCS adopted fascist tactics from the 1930s with disastrous consequences. Let those”seniors” leave the leadership of the party, they nauseate majority citizens. Factor in the arrogance & insults being exhibited and the party is in deep matata.
Someone is seeing with clearer eyes now. PF was buried on 11 August 2021. Watch the space.
Well spoken ba Mwila. The old Pf dinosaurs have no message because their behaviour is arrogant and they think we Zambians are still the same foolish people they ruled for 10 years. Pf like mad and unip is a story to be taught in civics now. But I salute you sir for being honest.