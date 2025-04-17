PF MEMBERS FIGHT EACH OTHER OVER GBM’S UNEXPECTED RELEASE FROM PRISON.



Several PF prominent members are currently engaged on a war of words as each one try to grab credit over the release of GBM from prison.

Some are even insulltingi each other as they take credit for the release of GBM. What’s surprising however is that no one is mentioning God over the release of GBM, each one is mentioning himself/herself. Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo claims “without numerous press briefings I had, GBM was not going to be released.

Stainly Malama writes, “HH released GBM from prison because of maximum pressure me and no one else while PF female UK based terorist says “HH was under pressure from no one but me. I made sure GBM was released. All respect to me”.

As if it’s not enough, Given Lubinda and Emmanuel Mwamba have also claimed respect over the release of GBM saying without them, the former Defense Minister was not going to be released. This shows you how confused Tonse Alliance is