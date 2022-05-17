PF members scared to donate for convention because of ACC and DEC – Davis Chama
The likelihood of Patriotic Front (PF) holding its much-anticipated convention is looking increasingly unlikely with party national chairperson Davies Chama saying members are afraid of contributing finances for fear of attracting the attention of investigative wings.
Since losing the general election last year, most PF members have found themselves fighting to justify how they acquired their wealth.
Zambia Daily Mail
Why should they be scared if their money was genuinely gotten? This thief is just confirming what the Zambians have always suspected and known. All these idiots were using wheel barrows to go to town before getting into power and every dog now has mansion and V8 land cruisers, what magic does that bakabwalala imwe? Even a personal to holder buy out can only be one from genuine earnings. Just know that with or without donating to the stupid meeting, you will be followed until you vomit even the last one ngwee you stole bangwele imwe.