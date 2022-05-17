PF members scared to donate for convention because of ACC and DEC – Davis Chama

The likelihood of Patriotic Front (PF) holding its much-anticipated convention is looking increasingly unlikely with party national chairperson Davies Chama saying members are afraid of contributing finances for fear of attracting the attention of investigative wings.

Since losing the general election last year, most PF members have found themselves fighting to justify how they acquired their wealth.

Zambia Daily Mail

