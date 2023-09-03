PF MIGHT HOLD VIRTUAL RALLIES – NYAMBE

Southern Province Patriotic Front-PF Secretary has disclosed that the party will resort to online platforms to hold its rally if the second application for a Public Rally is rejected by Zambia Police.

Golden Nyambe has complained over the cancellation of last weekend’s scheduled rally despite following the right channels that are in line with the Public Order Act.

Nyambe tells Byta FM Zambia News that it is unfortunate for the New Dawn Administration to continue suffocating democracy at will when they have promised on many occasions to allow for free public discourse.

He says it is not the mandate of the Police to set a date as to when the PF should hold their rally.

The Zambia Police last week Friday canceled the PF rally which was supposed to take place on Saturday, citing security concerns.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9