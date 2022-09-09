MINISTERS, JUDGES ILLEGALLY ACQUIRED LOANS AMOUNTING TO K4.8 MILLION

By Darius Choonya

The latest Auditor General’s Report on the government payroll audit between 2017 and 2021 has revealed that the Ministry of Finance illegally gave loans to senior government leaders totaling to Four Million Eighty Hundred and Fifty Thousand Kwacha.

According to the report, the beneficiaries included ministers, permanent Secretaries and High Court judges who did qualify to get the said loans as they were only in office for two to four months.

The report also revealed that that former Patriotic Front Ministers have not yet paid back their salaries which they illegally acquired after the dissolution of parliament in 2016 totaling to K230, 000.

The four are among 63 ministers who were ordered by the Constitutional court to pay back the money they illegally accrued totaling to K 3,700,000.