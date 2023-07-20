PF MOURNS HON. JEAN KAPATA’S HUSBAND



Patriotic Front Senior Officials this afternoon visited the funeral house of MCC Jean Kapata’s Husband Mr. Edu.

Mr. Edu died on Wednesday.



The delegation led by MCC Joseph Malanji included MCC Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda , MCC Richard Musukwa , MCC Kufukakufuka, MCC Glenn Kalimbwe.



Others included former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, former Western Province permanent secretary Daniel Bukali , party National Secretary for mobilization Brian Mununka and renowned Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu.