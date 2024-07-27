PF MOURNS HON.LAZARUS CHOTA



Lusaka- Saturday, 27th July 2024



We have learnt with utmost sadness and grief the death of Hon. Lazarus H. Chota in Lusaka.



Hon. Chota is one of those founding members and had the rare opportunity to serve as the Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Lubasenshi Constituency in Luwingu district (2006-2011).



When he recontested the seat in 2011, he lost but felt that he was robbed of electoral victory due to numerous irregularities that characterised that election.



He petitioned the seat and the election petition was successful when the Supreme Court nullified the seat in 2015.



In the subsequent by-election, he did not recontest the seat but remained a loyal member of the Party.



Hon. Chota participated actively in the general elections of 2016 and 2021 working where he worked as a senior member of the Election Sub-Committee.



On behalf of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and the entire Patriotic Front party, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Chota family. We wish them God’s strength during this difficult period.



Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity,

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT