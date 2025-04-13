PF MOURNS PRESIDENT SATA’S NEPHEW, NOBEL SATA



Senior Patriotic Front (PF) leaders and members gathered at the funeral house for the late Noble Sata in Lusaka’s Chalala Area.

Among them where, PF and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, PF Senior member of the Central Committee and former minister of lands Hon. Jean Kapata, PF Senior member of the Central Committee and former minister of Fisheries and Livestock Hon. Prof. Nkandu Luo, PF Senior of the Central Committee and for minister of Works and Supply Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa, Tonse Alliance National Vice Chailady Ms Charity Kapona and Kabwata grassroot strongman Danny Bwalya Yenga, among others.



Noble Sata was the Nephew to the late Patriotic Front founding Father and 5th Republican President His Excellency President Michael Chilufya Sata.

He was also the cousin to Patriotic Front Senior member of the Central Committee Hon. Sylvia Chalikosa.