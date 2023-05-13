PF MOURNS TRADE KINGS GROUP FOUNDER HAJI KHALID MOHAMED

Saturday 13 March 2023

We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Haji Khalid Mohamed (Nomani) founder of Trade Kings Group who passed on to glory in the early hours of today.

The death of Mr Mohamed is a huge loss to the country and the region. Trade Kings Group is one of the largest privately owned manufacturers in Southern Africa featuring world class manufacturing facilities in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Trade Kings has created thousands of jobs and thousands of business opportunities for our people. Over the years, the company has continued contributing immensely to our country’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

May the soul of Mr Mohamed forever rest in peace.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front