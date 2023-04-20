PF Mourns With Radio Phoenix

PF MOURNS WITH PHOENIX

Wednesday 19 April 2023

We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr Muzaza MUSULWE, Managing Editor at Radio Phoenix who passed away yesterday.



We send our sincere condolences to the family of Mr MUSULWE, the Board and Management of Radio Phoenix as well as the entire media fraternity in the country.



The station has been robbed of an integral and vital resource, a visionary who led the station to greater heights.

May the soul of Mr MUSULWE rest in eternal peace.



Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front