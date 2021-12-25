By Oliver Chisenga

KANTANSHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba says the UPND government’s pronouncements regarding the allocation of the K25.7 million Constituency Development Fund and the recruitments of teachers, nurses and doctors are progressive.

In a post on his Facebook page soon after Parliament went into recess on Thursday,

Mumba pledged that the people of Kantanshi would be his first priority.

He said he would ensure the residents get the first spot in all recruitments and expenses on the CDF, including business opportunities.

“Today (Thursday), parliament has gone into recess after passing the 2022 national budget. Quite interesting financial allocations from CDF, K25.7 million coupled with recruitments of Teachers, Nurses and Doctors. Yes…These pronouncements in my view are progressive. My pledge to you the people of Kantanshi is that all recruitments and all expenses on CDF including business opportunities, I will ensure that you are number 1 as well as full transparency shall be observed……’ukulila amasuku pamitweyenu thelizno (there will be not greediness)…’ I will ensure that I work for you…I love you all and have a Merry Christmas….God Bless,” said Mumba.