PF MP jabs Lungu at HH’s event: “energy crisis would’ve been worse with that other president”

PF MP jabs Lungu at HH’s event: “energy crisis would’ve bxeen worse with that other president”



CHAMA South PF member of parliament Davsion Mung’andu says President Hakainde Hichilema must now be called “Big Fitting Machine”.

And Chipangali PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha says people in his constituency almost died of hunger, but President Hichilema assisted them under the relief food programme.

Speaking upon President Hichilema’s arrival in Mambwe District, Mung’andu took a jab at former president Edgar Lungu, saying if “there was this other president”, the country would be in a worse situation with regards to the energy crisis.

“Some of us don’t just walk aimlessly. When we move, just know that the person we’re following is important. Listen carefully. The challenges we’re going through such as the energy crisis, I will not hide, if…



Credit: Diggers