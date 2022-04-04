By Michael Kaluba

Kantanshi Patriotic Front-PF Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba says the presidency of the opposition political party should not become a subject of who has more money as opposed to who can lead the party better.

Former Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama is quoted saying PF aspiring party presidential candidates should consider contributing a million kwacha each towards the general conference as opposed to just hoping it happens soon.

But Mr. Mumba says those that may raise these funds from other people’s contributions to support their bid, would be going into the race already impaired as their party presidency will be at the mess of their benefactors.

He argues that the presidency of the party should not boil down to who has more money and further that the opposition political party can go to a convention even without money and choose the right leadership to maintain a sound and objective political direction.

He adds that leadership must not come at a cost but must be accorded based on impartiality and vision to deliver a disciplined and intact political movement as is needed for the party currently.

