PF MP SINGS PRAISES FOR HICHILEMA, URGES PETAUKE TO VOTE FOR UPND CANDIDATE



Chipangali Patriotic Front (PF) member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Lubusha has showered praises for President Hakainde Hichilema.



The PF MP has also urged the people of Petauke Central Constituency to vote for the UPND candidate Severino Lungu.





Lubusha says the people in Petauke haa now the opportunity to vote for the ruling candidate so they can closely work with government.



Lubusha is who is in Petauke with State House Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma paid a courtesy call on Chief Mumbi of the Nsenga-speaking people of Petauke District.





The UPND has heightened its campaigns in Petauke Central Constituency ahead of the elections on 6th February 2025.





The by-election was called to replace independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda who escaped from police custody and fleed the country.