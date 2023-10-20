PF MP tells party leadership to account for K1.8m misappropriation

Mkushi South member of parliament (PF) Davies Chisopa has demanded for the PF leadership to account for the misappropriation of K1.8 million for the candidates.

Chisopa also demanded for accountability of funds over the land.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-mp-tells-party-leadership-to-account-for-k1-8-misappropriation/