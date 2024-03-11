PF MP URGES OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT- PF MP

PF MP URGES OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT

March 11th, 2024

CHIPATA – Opposition Patriotic Front Chama South Member of Parliament, Davison Mung’andu has called on Members of Parliament to work with the government to ensure smooth implementation of development programmes.

Mr. Mung’andu who has chosen to work with the New Dawn Administration argues that politicking does not bring about development but collaboration with those in power.

And Mr. Mung’andu has further advised his colleagues in the opposition to desist from demonizing those that have chosen to work with President Hakainde Hichilema-led government.

He says working with the government of the day, does not make one a sell out but a patriotic citizen concerned about the welfare of the people they were elected to serve.

The Chama South parliamentarian adds that now is the time to work together and pull in the same direction with the government of the day.

Mr. Mung’andu was speaking in Chipata Eastern Province, Monday ahead of the 2024 National Youth day Commemorations to be held in Chipata and graced by Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

(C) THE FALCON