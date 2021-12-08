Home politics PeP PF MPs Chased From Parliament Went To See Edgar Lungu politicsPFUPND PF MPs Chased From Parliament Went To See Edgar Lungu December 8, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Parliament-evicted PF lawmakers pose with party president Edgar Lungu at his residence in Lusaka this afternoon. 2 COMMENTS Interesting. I thought it would be better to appeal or strategize with their lawyers. Just going to see a parent sometimes does not change anything. If it’s just meant to show unity it’s another thing. Reply THIS IS NICE WITH WHAT IS GOING ON. THAT ONE WHO SAID MATIBINI WAS RIGHT, WHY CRY FOUL TODAY? HH IS SMARTER THAN ECL. ALL THIEVES COLECTIVELY USUALLY GANG UP THEMSELVES CLOSER TO THEIR MASTER MINDER FOR MANY REASONS. EITHER WITH FEAR OR BEING ARRESTED OR BLAME THEIR LEADER TO SAY THAT THINGS ARE NOW SOUR FOR US WHAT DO WE DO? Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Interesting. I thought it would be better to appeal or strategize with their lawyers. Just going to see a parent sometimes does not change anything. If it’s just meant to show unity it’s another thing.
THIS IS NICE WITH WHAT IS GOING ON. THAT ONE WHO SAID MATIBINI WAS RIGHT, WHY CRY FOUL TODAY? HH IS SMARTER THAN ECL. ALL THIEVES COLECTIVELY USUALLY GANG UP THEMSELVES CLOSER TO THEIR MASTER MINDER FOR MANY REASONS. EITHER WITH FEAR OR BEING ARRESTED OR BLAME THEIR LEADER TO SAY THAT THINGS ARE NOW SOUR FOR US WHAT DO WE DO?