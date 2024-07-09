PF MPS, MAYORS WANT MASS RESIGNATIONS

Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councilors across the country have warned of mass resignations following Speaker of the National Assembly brutal decision to declare the seats of nine parliamentarians belonging to the former ruling party vacant.

Raphael Nakacinda, the PF secretary general has disclosed that the PF MPs, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors have threated to resign to force President Hichilema call for early elections as they can no longer stand the dictatorship, tribalism, break down of the rule of law among many other governance transgressions the UPND has been committing.

Should all the PF MPs resign from Parliament and collapse the quorum of the House, Parliament would have to be dissolved and that would entail the collapse of government and President Hichilema would have to be forced to call for early elections.