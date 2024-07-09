PF MPS, MAYORS WANT MASS RESIGNATIONS

Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councilors across the country have warned of mass resignations following Speaker of the National Assembly brutal decision to declare the seats of nine parliamentarians belonging to the former ruling party vacant.
Raphael Nakacinda, the PF secretary general has disclosed that the PF MPs, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors have threated to resign to force President Hichilema call for early elections as they can no longer stand the dictatorship, tribalism, break down of the rule of law among many other governance transgressions the UPND has been committing.
Should all the PF MPs resign from Parliament and collapse the quorum of the House, Parliament would have to be dissolved and that would entail the collapse of government and President Hichilema would have to be forced to call for early elections.
That’s the only way forward. Hakainde , his executive, legislature and Judiciary are a disgrace . Let all MPs, Mayors, Councillors resign enmasse..and bring Hakainde down.
Twanaka na Malabishi.
My question is : what are PF councilors, mayor etc still doing is the UPND led government? They are infact late, they ought to have resigned together with their master criminal in 2021. So, no news here, NEXT!
That option is always open to them but it’s perhaps better to leave that as a last resort.