PF MPS PROTEST IN PARLIAMENT ENTERS DAY 2
By Chilese Mwango
The protest by opposition Patriotic Front Members of Parliament has entered day two in Parliament by boycotting participation in parliament business.
The lawmakers who have decided to remain silent throughout parliamentary proceedings, allege that speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is biased in the manner she is presiding over business of the house.
They also feel the speaker is curtailing their debate while allowing their counterparts from the ruling UPND to enjoy free debate.
And commenting on the protest, Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the opposition MP’s will talk when they decide to, saying their action could be because they are happy that the government is delivering on its development agenda.
And Mrs. Nalumango has expressed concern with the high mealie meal prices currently prevailing in the country, saying government only anticipated an increase of up to K250.
She has since called for patriotism in the manner stakeholders are responding to government’s quest to give the maize business the real price.
PHOENIX NEWS
It is very clear from the behaviour of this bunch of shameless misleaders that they do not have the interests or the well being of Zambians at heart.
They would prefer to see Zambians suffering. Instead of giving positive feedback to HH for sorting out challenges they failed miserably to sort out, they chose to behave like infants. Very schyopet.
Let them continue absenting themselves, no one will miss them. Their performance is in the negative, so whether they are there or not doesn’t make any difference.
Protest is a legitimate form of expressing displeasure in a democracy. So the PF Members of Parliament are within their rights to express displeasure in this way.
Abena Gunner, the legitimacy of the exercise is not in question. Learn to listen to points, not just salivating to vomit rubbish.
It is the infantile mindset that is of concern.
Zambia is bigger than these chaps – they found Zambia and Zambia will continue to thrive in spite of their absence. They failed the people of Zambia and they were shown the door. Grown arse men behaving like toddlers – they think protesting their failures and schupidity will earn them sympathy. VORSEKK