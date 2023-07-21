PF MPS PROTEST IN PARLIAMENT ENTERS DAY 2

By Chilese Mwango

The protest by opposition Patriotic Front Members of Parliament has entered day two in Parliament by boycotting participation in parliament business.

The lawmakers who have decided to remain silent throughout parliamentary proceedings, allege that speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is biased in the manner she is presiding over business of the house.

They also feel the speaker is curtailing their debate while allowing their counterparts from the ruling UPND to enjoy free debate.

And commenting on the protest, Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the opposition MP’s will talk when they decide to, saying their action could be because they are happy that the government is delivering on its development agenda.

And Mrs. Nalumango has expressed concern with the high mealie meal prices currently prevailing in the country, saying government only anticipated an increase of up to K250.

She has since called for patriotism in the manner stakeholders are responding to government’s quest to give the maize business the real price.

PHOENIX NEWS