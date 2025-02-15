PF MPs WALK OUT AS DEPUTY SPEAKER KICKS OUT BINWELL  MPUNDU

PF MPs WALK OUT AS D/SPEAKER KICKS OUT BINWELL



FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano yesterday ordered Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu to leave the House for displaying undesirable conduct.



This was after Chama South PF MP Davison Mung’andu raised a point of order, questioning whether Mpundu was in order to insinuate that government facilitated the escape of former Petauke Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda, despite knowing that “they themselves” were behind Jay Jay’s movement.



“Madam Speaker, I refer to our standing orders, which clearly state that the information being provided on the floor of this House should not only be factual but verifiable. Madam Speaker, Honourable member for Nkana made insinuations, and this was also through you, disseminated to the people of Petauke”.



News Diggers