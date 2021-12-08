PF MPS,OFFICIALS VISIT KAMPYONGO AT CHELSTONE POLICE

By Blessings Mkandawire

Several Patriotic Front-PF members of Parliament and officials have gathered at Chelstone Police to visit former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is currently detained at the facility.

Earlier Police blocked them but later only allowed Mporokoso member of Parliament and leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile to see him.

Several members of Parliament are still negotiating for entry into the Police Station.

Raphael Nakacinda,Mutotwe Kafyaya,Remember Mutale,Kalalwe Mukosa and Kampamba Mulenga are some of the prominent people present.

