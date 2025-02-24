PF MUCHINGA PROVINCE DISTANCES ITSSELF FROM CHABINGA AND HIS ENDORSEMENT OF PRESIDENT HH AND UPND





As PF Muchinga Province under Tonse Alliance. We declare that we have DISTANCED ourselves from Hon Chabinga and his Endorsement of President HH and the UPND ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





We want to mention here that Muchinga Province is loyal to President ECL and the Tonse Alliance leadership and our Structures are Intact.





We are greatly disappointed and really ashamed that Hon Chabinga is an MP for Mafinga which is in Muchinga.

Furthermore, we regret having adopted him in 2021. We are really sorry to the PF and our President Dr ECL for giving a job to a Traitor.



Issued by;



Kizito Fredrick Chilamo

Provincial IPS

Muchinga Province