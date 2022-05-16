Gilbert Liswaniso



PF must be grateful President Hakainde Hichilema won the August 2021 general elections…

As I reflect on the message I delivered when Muvi TV’s IP hosted me on the special interview to commemorate World Press Freedom Day, I feel, if we remained in opposition as UPND, and started talking the way they are talking freely today, we would not have been spared; prisons and police cells would have been full.

When I look at how journalists are operating freely, and are able to shoot all sorts of questions at the President, without being asked by ‘commanders’, which station they were from, puts a smile on my face.

When I look at the freedom we all are sharing with those in opposition, as brothers and sisters, I thank God President Hakainde Hichilema ascended to the Presidency at the right time. Zambia, a country that was so divided, has joined hands, and is able to stand and sing as one, proud and free.

Further, when I look at the past deeds of our colleagues, where when the MMD lost power, and reflect on how they were chased, beaten, and had their property damaged; then look at today, and how President Hakainde Hichilema has tamed members of our party to embrace the rule of law, I feel, the PF must often go into prayer and fasting to thank God that, President Hakainde Hichilema, a citizen so loving, won the August 2021 elections, otherwise!!

Blessed evening Zambia.

One Zambia, One Nation.