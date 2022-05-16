Gilbert Liswaniso
PF must be grateful President Hakainde Hichilema won the August 2021 general elections…
As I reflect on the message I delivered when Muvi TV’s IP hosted me on the special interview to commemorate World Press Freedom Day, I feel, if we remained in opposition as UPND, and started talking the way they are talking freely today, we would not have been spared; prisons and police cells would have been full.
When I look at how journalists are operating freely, and are able to shoot all sorts of questions at the President, without being asked by ‘commanders’, which station they were from, puts a smile on my face.
When I look at the freedom we all are sharing with those in opposition, as brothers and sisters, I thank God President Hakainde Hichilema ascended to the Presidency at the right time. Zambia, a country that was so divided, has joined hands, and is able to stand and sing as one, proud and free.
Further, when I look at the past deeds of our colleagues, where when the MMD lost power, and reflect on how they were chased, beaten, and had their property damaged; then look at today, and how President Hakainde Hichilema has tamed members of our party to embrace the rule of law, I feel, the PF must often go into prayer and fasting to thank God that, President Hakainde Hichilema, a citizen so loving, won the August 2021 elections, otherwise!!
Blessed evening Zambia.
One Zambia, One Nation.
You are right my brother. PF should be great ful for the freedom of expression and peace during and after handing over leadership. I witnessed how MMD cadres were beaten, chased and property destroyed in Kulima towers and intercity bus stations. The PF aggressively took over stations and installed their “Generals” and” commanders”
My guess is as good as yours as what would have happened if UPND had behaved the same. Most of these of pf former office bearers would have exiled or imprisoned especially those who involved directly in mistreating and frustrating the current president , HH.
Unfortunately some are still daring him and insulting him publicly.