PF MUST PUT HOUSE IN ORDER FIRST – CHARITY

… We can’t put all our eggs in UKA because it may break.

We can’t put all our eggs in the UKA alliance, we first have to put our house in order as PF, says PF founder member Charity Banda Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda said while all the other parties in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) had their parties in order, it was not exactly the same with the Patriotic Front.

Daily Revelation