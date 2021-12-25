HON. TUTWA NGULUBE WROTE;

PF MUST WORK TOWARDS BOUNCING BACK IN 2026.

I have urged all PF members countrywide to be disciplined and determined to the cause of the Party as we wait to bounce back in 2026. We have also urged the house to remain united in the midst of aspiring candidates dividing the party in the run up to the 2022 General conference. I was speaking in Chama District when I addressed party officials during a Christmas gala held in that District.

The Muchinga Province Provincial Chairman Hon. Davison Mun’gandu also urged the members of the party to remain disciplined and should avoid falling in conflict with the Law. He also urged the members to emulate those members who have tirelessly defended the cause of the Party. He thanked the party structures for winning both the District Council Chairperson and the two constituencies in the 2021 General Elections.