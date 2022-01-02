Home politics PF PF mwandi aspiring Candidate Iris Kaingu posses for 2022 Pictures politicsPFPhotosUPND PF mwandi aspiring Candidate Iris Kaingu posses for 2022 Pictures January 2, 2022 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 5 COMMENTS Is there anything beneficial to the country seeing a woman like that? You take pictures of someone at a beach and call it news!!! Come on guys let’s think about development Reply Iwe some of us enjoying seeing such bodies. Ba Editor, please post more pictures we see. It is not a sin to see nudity if it is part of the news hahaha. Happy Sunday my friend. Reply No comments dear Iris Reply This girl has a nice body! I bet her body is warm too. With good morals, this girl would have made a perfect wife. Nomba fye ukutemwisha ubucende umukashana. Reply George kabwe this simply tells us with the types of the leaders we intend trust to be in the big position. For you very is nothing because the abnormal it has become normal to you. In short next adoption we don’t need such people, because they dent a good party to be bad. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Is there anything beneficial to the country seeing a woman like that? You take pictures of someone at a beach and call it news!!! Come on guys let’s think about development
Iwe some of us enjoying seeing such bodies. Ba Editor, please post more pictures we see. It is not a sin to see nudity if it is part of the news hahaha.
Happy Sunday my friend.
No comments dear Iris
This girl has a nice body!
I bet her body is warm too.
With good morals, this girl would have made a perfect wife.
Nomba fye ukutemwisha ubucende umukashana.
George kabwe this simply tells us with the types of the leaders we intend trust to be in the big position. For you very is nothing because the abnormal it has become normal to you. In short next adoption we don’t need such people, because they dent a good party to be bad.