PF NDOLA MAYOR CALLS FAZ LUSAKA LEADERS “REGIONAL”

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso



Following my campaign for the team that won the Lusaka Province FAZ elections, Ndola Mayor and PF member Jones Kaliati termed the FAZ Lusaka Province team as a regional team even though Jordan Maliti is from North-western, Pride Mulonga is from Copperbelt and is Lamba, Samantha Miyanda from Eastern Province, Danny Chima from Northern Province and Masiliso is from Western Province. I am sure Kaliati thought Miyanda is from Southern Province and a Tonga, hence the behaviour.





He actually said “we won’t allow you to regionalise our country and institutions”.



Not sure who the “we” is? Ndola citizens? PF?





Did the mayor think through what he was saying and realise that this team from 4 provinces is supporting a president from Eastern Province (and not their provinces) and has refused to back a candidate from North-western or the one from Southern?



You can pull a villager from the village but you cannot get the village out of the villager. The thinking of Jones, and many from PF, is that tribe and where you come, matters. Luckily, club owners never listened.