PF NDOLA MAYOR CALLS FAZ LUSAKA LEADERS “REGIONAL”
By Shalala Oliver Sepiso
Following my campaign for the team that won the Lusaka Province FAZ elections, Ndola Mayor and PF member Jones Kaliati termed the FAZ Lusaka Province team as a regional team even though Jordan Maliti is from North-western, Pride Mulonga is from Copperbelt and is Lamba, Samantha Miyanda from Eastern Province, Danny Chima from Northern Province and Masiliso is from Western Province. I am sure Kaliati thought Miyanda is from Southern Province and a Tonga, hence the behaviour.
He actually said “we won’t allow you to regionalise our country and institutions”.
Not sure who the “we” is? Ndola citizens? PF?
Did the mayor think through what he was saying and realise that this team from 4 provinces is supporting a president from Eastern Province (and not their provinces) and has refused to back a candidate from North-western or the one from Southern?
You can pull a villager from the village but you cannot get the village out of the villager. The thinking of Jones, and many from PF, is that tribe and where you come, matters. Luckily, club owners never listened.
Panyo Pako mayor
Individuals who engage in tribal thinking and discourse pose a risk to society. Appointing someone based on tribal affiliation, whether in government or any organization, serves only the interests of the individual appointed, rather than benefiting the wider community. Therefore, it is unproductive to continually discuss tribalism. In Zambia, where intermarriages are common, focusing on tribalism reveals a mindset that is outdated and regressive.
This mayor is not a Zambia, he is a refugee turned into zambian, all the people that are always putting tribe ahead are foreigners they don’t know that us Zambians we have been living in peace and harmony without the issue of tribalism, immediately the pfools came into the helm of politics boom ! tribalism becomes an everyday issue,this is happening because these foreigners are trying by all means to displace the real Zambians and occupye their places because they are terrorists and used to confusion,this is the reason why pangas, machetes, golfsticks,guns were the talk of the day during their reign, a real Zambia will only debate using facts without mentioning tribe,the government must treasonise any statement based on tribe in order to curb any virus that must arise,vote for upnd in 2026 for continued peace and development
There is hardly a day that passes without the issue of tribe in Zambia. After 60 years of independence, we are still griped with where one comes from, what tribe… We can do better as a nation. There are far more important issues we should have been preoccupied with.