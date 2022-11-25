PF NEC LED BY HON. LUBINDA MEETS PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS

Lusaka- Thursday, 24th November 2022

The National Executive Committee led by Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda on Thursday, met the Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirants for consultation, fostering unity of purpose and consensus-building on pertinent party and national matters.

The meeting also resolved to highlight continued opposition to contentious national issues such as the irregular appointment of Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis and Mr. Mcdonald Chipenzi to the Board of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The meeting recognized the unsuitability of the two partisan officers to such a sacred democratic institution.

The meeting also resolved to raise awareness against such appointments.

The meeting also resolved to continue to highlight issues such as the illegal hiring of private auditors to the defence and national security services, and proposed amendments to the Zambia Banking and Financial Services Bill and the Securities Exchange Amendments Bill.

In attendance were presidential aspirants; Hon. Miles Sampa, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Hon. Brian Mundubile, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya and Hon. Greyford Monde.

Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba had tendered apologies.

The members of the National Executive Committee were; Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, Hon. Anthony Kasandwe, Captain Lyambela, Hon. Chanda Remember Mutale, and Hon. George Chisanga.

The Party is expected to hold a scheduled Central Committee on Saturday, 3rd December 2022.

Issued by;

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT