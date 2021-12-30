PF NEEDS A LEADER WHO WILL WIDELY BE ACCEPTED BY ZAMBIANS IN 2026 – KANG’OMBE

……says the choice of the next PF leader shouldn’t be based purely on party patronage.

LUSAKA, Thursday, December 30, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

As the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) is rebranding, Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says the party needs someone who will be accepted by the electorates in 2026 to take over from former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Hon Kang’ombe said when he featured on 5FM’s “the Burning Issues” program earlier today, that the party president should not be picked based on how long they have been in PF but someone competent enough to compete on ideas.

He stressed that the narrative has changed with regards to politics as Zambians no longer vote based on “campaign hit songs” among other factors but on transformative ideas.

The Lawmaker noted that political parties fail to bounce back because they fail to generate new ideas.

He said the PF transformed the country in the last 10 years in terms of infrastructure development adding that it has a high chance of bouncing back based on how the rebranding will be.

Meanwhile, Hon Kangómbe, who disclosed that he wants to be in the party Central Committee, said it is important for old members who are seemingly tired to leave room for the young people in the party to take over.

He acknowledged that rebranding would be a waste of time if some faces are maintained in the party’s highest decision making body.

Hon Kang’ombe applauded president Edgar Lungu for taking a back seat ahead of the extra ordinary general conference and those that have willingly resigned from various top positions including former National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa and former party Secretary General Davies Mwila.