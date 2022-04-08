PF needs to go to the people and apologise – Prof Luo

PROFESSOR Nkandu Luo says the Patriotic Front needs to face the people of Zambia and apologise for the wrongs committed by some members of the former ruling party.

And Prof Luo says Zambia needs a Nelson Mandela who will not try to settle old political scores, but instead focus on uniting the country.

Meanwhile, Prof Luo says now is not the right time for her to declare if she has presidential ambitions.

Credit: News Diggers