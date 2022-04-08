PF needs to go to the people and apologise – Prof Luo
PROFESSOR Nkandu Luo says the Patriotic Front needs to face the people of Zambia and apologise for the wrongs committed by some members of the former ruling party.
And Prof Luo says Zambia needs a Nelson Mandela who will not try to settle old political scores, but instead focus on uniting the country.
Meanwhile, Prof Luo says now is not the right time for her to declare if she has presidential ambitions.
Credit: News Diggers
Making criminals answerable for their crimes committed is not political pay back. It is to point out to the next rulers wrongs.you Nkandu Luo are telling your comrades to apologise yet are defending investigations with allegations. The Pf will and cannot change their DNA.
They should not only apologize but be made to pay back what was stolen. We want the money that was collected from markets and bus stops. After that is done then it may be possible to talk with PF.
There is something wrong with some Zambians. She served in one of most brutal regimes the country has ever seen. She was running mate on a PF ticket that the people overwhelmingly rejected. And now she is telling us that she is aspiring for the highest office in the land. Does she think Zambians are stupid or is she the one who is not clever.
We are not stupid or foolish ba luo. Pf is still the same and it’s members have continued to attack and accuse bally of things that can’t be proved without respect and mislead some gullible Zambians that they are still the best political party around . I detest their arrogance, ignorance, foolish rantings, tribal talk and pomposity. So paneka can’t accept any apology from pf because their is no sign of humility in them. We are not stupid .