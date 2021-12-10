PF NEVER PROCURED EXPIRED DRUGS, ARGUES CHITALU CHILUFYA

Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the previous government never procured expired drugs, as that is not even possible to do.

But Nalolo member of parliament (Party for National Unity) Imanga Wamunyima argued that there have been drugs that have arrived expired in this country.

Responding to a point of order raised by UPND member of parliament who wanted to find out if it was in order for the “Honourable member” who flagged off rotten drugs to advise the new government as regards the management of the Ministry of Health, Dr Chilufya, the former health minister who was fired by former president Edgar Lungu, said the ignorance shown by the member of parliament was very worrisome.

He said the health profession in the country was solid and could not allow the procurement of expire drugs.

“This country has never procured expired drugs,” Dr Chilufya said, saying dishonesty must be frowned upon.

He said the member of parliament had shown worrisome levels of poverty of the mind, saying parliament should not be used as a platform to