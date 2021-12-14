KASAMA- 14th December 2021

Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda has announced that the Patriotic Front party in the Province will observe a week of national mourning in honor of the late Northern Province Women’s Chairperson, Doris Mubanga Kalusa.

Speaking at the burial of Mrs. Kalusa, Hon. Lubinda stated that the party will suspend all political activities during this period in Northern Province.

And Hon. Lubinda has called for unity among members in the party.

He said the party was going through rebranding and rebuilding process after the loss of the August 2021 General Elections.

He said the period required that members stood united if the party was to be ready to participate as a formidable force in 2026.

Meanwhile Hon. Lubinda has thanked the Catholic Church in Kasama for holding a dignified funeral for Mrs. Doris Mubanga Kalusa.

And Northern Province Chairperson Chimba Chipili has condemned reports that concerned some youths that alleged tried to block some mourners.

Hon. Chishimba Kambwili’s convoy was momentarily blocked by some youths enroute to the graveside.

Mr. Chipili said the incident was unfortunate and did not reflect the unity of members expressed during the funeral of Mrs. Kalusa in Northern Province.