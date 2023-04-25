PF ON LIFE SUPPORT! IT WILL BE DISASTROUS TO BRING BACK LUNGU – PF MP

Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba says PF has been on life support and it will be disastrous to bring back former president Edgar Lungu into the leadership fold.

But PF founder member Charity Banda said the PF must for now hold on against holding a national conference in order to re-organise the party, contrary to her long held view that the party needed a conference to elect a new leader.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mumba, in reaction to fellow PF member Bowman Lusambo’s assertion that that the UPND were stealing votes and allocating some to the Socialist Party (SP) to create an impression that PF was finished, said the most important thing to remember is that PF has been on “life support” because of what he termed as inconsistencies of who is leading the party, what direction the party is taking and who would lead the party in that direction.

“He is right by saying that the impression that the party is dead is true because if you are going to have the poor results that we have been seeing in Lupososhi, which is the first constituency PF formed and won, is a clear indication that there is need for PF to improve on leadership,” Mumba said. “The second is at a time that UPND is struggling to deal with the cost of living, struggling to deal with the issues of the mines, but they comfortably win in Chililabombwe where KCM is still unsettled is another clear indication that the UPND has got its leadership act in the right direction. That’s why they are able to win an election in the midst of even a mealie meal crisis.”

Mumba said the PF needs… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-on-life-support-it-will-be-disastrous-to-bring-back-lungu-pf-mp/