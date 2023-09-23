PF on self-destruction path, says OVP … they must unite to defeat “elephant in the room”

Operation Young Vote executive director Guess Nyirenda has said that the individualistic type of politics being practiced by the Patriotic Front will take the former ruling party into oblivion.

Speaking in an interview, Nyirenda said that it is sad that the Patriotic Front, which was in government two years ago, is heading on a path of self destruction.

He said that Patriotic Front is still a formidable institution, but if the continues on an individualist trajectory, it risks going into oblivion.

“If you look at UNIP two years after losing power and if you look at MMD two years after losing power, you will realise that the Patriotic Front is still a formidable institution. They still command some following and they have the potential. The earlier they realise that the better,” Nyirenda said. “But it is sad to note that a political party that was in government two years ago is heading on a path of self destruction, which will result in serious breakups. And if the Patriotic Front is going to continue on this trajectory of individualist type of politics the PF risks going into oblivion. They should own up.”

He said that the Patriotic Front leadership should demonstrate unity of purpose if it is to defeat the elephant in the room.. -Daily Revelation