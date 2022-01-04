PF OPPOSITION STICK TO YOUR LANES .HH IS PRESIDENT.

No Amount of political gimmicks from the defeated PF party and their opposition will change reality, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is President of Zambia and nothing will change that.

The people of Zambia have given him and the New Dawn Government a 5 year mandate to rule this country, I can only advise the PF to take a back seat and watch real leadership in action. In less than 5 months the President and his government have achieved the following:



1. K960 million set aside to pay farmers who supplied maize to RDA which the PF failed to do under the 2020/2021 farming season

2. K324 million is set aside for operational support fund for public schools 2022 first quarter

3.K402 million set for the Social Cash Transfer Programme and K130 million for the Food Security Pack Programme.



5. Annual practicing licence fees for nurses and midwives reduced from K378 to K100.

6. £1billion pounds secured from foreign trips for investments



7. Minimum investment of US$50,000 or equivalent will be given to our local investors the same incentives granted to foreign investors through the ZDA amendment bill.

8. K2.1 billion allocated to dismantle these outstanding arrears owed to retirees which the PF party failed to do

These are just some of the examples of what President Hichilema and the New Dawn Government have done and will continue to do.

The Pf had their chance to rule Zambia since 2011, there is nothing they can tell voters in regards to governance. They were voted out simply because they mismanaged the affairs of this country to the point where they stopped listening to the people of Zambia.

There can only be one President and party in power and that is Hakainde Hichilema and UPND alliance.

Aka Sumbwa

Upnd media nationwide network